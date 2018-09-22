No takers for Dasara exhibition tenders in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MYSURU: With just a few weeks for Dasara festivities to take off, the Dasara exhibition, a signature event of the festival has not yet found any takers for the tender. While exhibition vendors are blaming the lack of interest on rising overheads, the Karnataka Exhibition Authority, responsible for the event, has pushed yet another round of short-term tenders out of desperation.

The 80-acre exhibition ground located right opposite the Mysuru Palace is one of the main attraction of the festivities with a temporary amusement park and stalls being set up every year. Speaking to TNIE, the management of Fun World & Resorts India, the company that won the contract last year, said, “All the inputs have hit sky-high prices. The authorities did not heed our plea for an increase in the entry ticket charges so we had to back out,” said a representative of the company.

CEO of KEA N M Shashikumar said: “Our preliminary tender had the last date of September 18 but no one turned up. We have called for another short-term tender that expires on September 28 and if no one turns up, we will take an appropriate action.”