Amid fears of poaching, cross-voting, Siddaramaiah convenes Congress Legislature Party meet

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman of the coalition coordination committee Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on September 25 amid fears of poaching of party’s MLAs and cross-voting ahead of the Legislative Council by-election.

While the bypoll to fill three vacant seats in the Council is scheduled for October 4, the meeting called a week ahead of it reflects the panic that has set in in the Congress camp as the party leadership is convinced that the threat of Operation Lotus has not blown over yet. Siddaramaiah, head of the CLP, will chair the meeting which will be attended by all party MLAs, MLCs and even MPs.

Even as speculation of fresh attempts to lure Congress and JD(S) MLAs is gaining ground, Siddaramaiah summoned Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh to his residence and reportedly counselled him not to fall for inducements allegedly offered by BJP. Anand Singh was made to meet Siddaramaiah in the light of reports that he is among the MLAs planning to join BJP.

The CLP meeting is expected to discuss the alleged efforts of BJP to lure dissident Congress and JD(S) MLAs. According to sources, Siddaramaiah is said to have collected audio clippings of conversations between some of the MLAs with BJP leaders and will present it at the meeting to prevail upon the fence-sitters to remain with Congress.

Some of the senior leaders are likely to be assigned the task of keeping a watch over the dissident MLAs and constantly engage them to ensure that they do not come under the influence of BJP ‘operators’.

The turn-out at the CLP meeting is being seen as crucial in judging the fate of the coalition government as any move from the dissidents to abstain will be seen as confirmation of their switching sides to BJP to bring down government.

Putting up a brave front, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said, “The CLP will prove the media speculation wrong. All our MLAs are with us and not even one will quit. The meeting will also discuss the two nominees to be selected by Congress as its candidates for the Council bypoll.”