Home States Karnataka

Amid fears of poaching, cross-voting, Siddaramaiah convenes Congress Legislature Party meet

The CLP meeting is expected to discuss the alleged efforts of BJP to lure dissident Congress and JD(S) MLAs.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chairman of the coalition coordination committee Siddaramaiah has convened a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on September 25 amid fears of poaching of party’s MLAs and cross-voting ahead of the Legislative Council by-election.

While the bypoll to fill three vacant seats in the Council is scheduled for October 4, the meeting called a week ahead of it reflects the panic that has set in in the Congress camp as the party leadership is convinced that the threat of Operation Lotus has not blown over yet. Siddaramaiah, head of the CLP, will chair the meeting which will be attended by all party MLAs, MLCs and even MPs.

Even as speculation of fresh attempts to lure Congress and JD(S) MLAs is gaining ground, Siddaramaiah summoned Vijayanagar MLA Anand Singh to his residence and reportedly counselled him not to fall for inducements allegedly offered by BJP. Anand Singh was made to meet Siddaramaiah in the light of reports that he is among the MLAs planning to join BJP.

The CLP meeting is expected to discuss the alleged efforts of BJP to lure dissident Congress and JD(S) MLAs. According to sources, Siddaramaiah is said to have collected audio clippings of conversations between some of the MLAs with BJP leaders and will present it at the meeting to prevail upon the fence-sitters to remain with Congress.

Some of the senior leaders are likely to be assigned the task of keeping a watch over the dissident MLAs and constantly engage them to ensure that they do not come under the influence of BJP ‘operators’.
The turn-out at the CLP meeting is being seen as crucial in judging the fate of the coalition government as any move from the dissidents to abstain will be seen as confirmation of their switching sides to BJP to bring down government.

Putting up a brave front, KPCC president Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday said, “The CLP will prove the media speculation wrong. All our MLAs are with us and not even one will quit. The meeting will also discuss the two nominees to be selected by Congress as its candidates for the Council bypoll.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Siddaramaiah Congress Legislature Party MLA poaching

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival