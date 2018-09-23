HD Deve Gowda, CM HD Kumaraswamy preach loyalty at luxury resort meeting in Karnataka

By Express News Service

HASSAN: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda and Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy chaired a meeting of JD(S) Legislature Party meeting at a luxury resort in Hassan on Saturday night where they conveyed a strong message to their flock about the need to remain united.

Gowda and Kumaraswamy spewed fire at the alleged attempts of BJP leaders to bring down “this pro-farmer government” and instructed the party legislators not to fall prey to BJP’s machinations. They also cautioned the legislators about public backlash if they betray the mandate of the electorate.

JD(S) MLAs at the Legislature Party meeting held at a resort in Hassan on Saturday | Express

Of the total 37 JD(S) MLAs 35 attended the meeting. KR Pet MLA Narayangowda and Tumakuru Rural MLA Gauri Shankar did not attend the meeting citing personal reasons.Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Kumaraswamy dismissed reports of some of the JD(S) MLAs being in touch with BJP. “The meeting will be attended even by the MLAs who are set to go to Mumbai,” Kumaraswamy said in a tone loaded with sarcasm as he took a dig at media speculation about some JD(S) MLAs planning to head to Mumbai as part of Operation Lotus.

Kumaraswamy theatened BJP leaders of retaliation if they refuse to give up their plans and claimed that he had an audio recording of BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa allegedly trying to lure JD(S) MLA Suresh Gowda.“The coalition government is safe and nobody can bring it down,” he said.