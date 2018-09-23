HD Deve Gowda, family perform homa at Sringeri Mutt

B Thipperudrappa By

Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda visited Sringeri Mutt along with his family on Saturday to perform ‘homa’ to the presiding deity Sri Sharadamaba.

Known for piety and a religious bent of mind, members of the Deve Gowda family are known to visit Sringeri whenever in distress, so as to seek divine intervention to solve their problems. Prior to the assembly elections in May this year, the entire family of Deve Gowda including his wife Chennamma, sons H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna and daughter-in-law Anita Kumaraswamy participated in a 12-day homa, havana and other religious customs, which were performed in the Sringeri Mutt premises.

On the occasion of Poornahuti, the family offered ‘havissu’ and clothes to the God of fire and sought the blessings of Sri Bharathi Theertha Swami. They believe it was an answer to their prayers when Kumaraswamy, with a small number of 37 MLAs, became the chief minister of the state.