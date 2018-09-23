Home States Karnataka

HD Deve Gowda, family perform homa at Sringeri Mutt

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda visited Sringeri Mutt along with his family on Saturday to perform ‘homa’ to the presiding deity Sri Sharadamaba.

Published: 23rd September 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd September 2018 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Former prime minister HD Deve Gowda visited Sringeri Mutt along with his family on Saturday to perform ‘homa’ to the presiding deity Sri Sharadamaba.

Known for piety and a religious bent of mind, members of the Deve Gowda family are known to visit Sringeri whenever in distress, so as to seek divine intervention to solve their problems. Prior to the assembly elections in May this year, the entire family of Deve Gowda including his wife Chennamma, sons H D Kumaraswamy and H D Revanna and daughter-in-law Anita Kumaraswamy participated in a 12-day homa, havana and other religious customs, which were performed in the Sringeri Mutt premises.

On the occasion of Poornahuti, the family offered ‘havissu’ and clothes to the God of fire and sought the blessings of Sri Bharathi Theertha Swami. They believe it was an answer to their prayers when Kumaraswamy, with a small number of 37 MLAs, became the chief minister of the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
HD Deve Gowda Sringeri Mutt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anand Piramal and Isha Ambani. (Photo | Twitter)
Watch Isha Ambani, Anand Piramal’s engagement bash in Italy
Piyush Goyal announces new mines in Parasia, aims employment generation
Gallery
Born as Frederich Meshilem Meier Weisenfreund on September 22, 1895, Muni was and is still considered as one of the most eccentric if talented actor American cinema had ever produced. In image: 'I Am a Fugitive from a Chain Gang'
Paul Muni, the greatest actor Marlon Brando ever saw
Oktoberfest, the world’s largest beer festival, begins in Munich, Germany, on 22 September. A celebration of Bavarian folk traditions, the event is attended by more than 6.2 million tourists from around the world. (Photo | AFP)
IN PICTURES | Oktoberfest 2018: The world's largest beer festival