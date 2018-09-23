Reopening of seven government schools in Madikeri taluk delayed after Kodagu floods

Rashmi Belur By

BENGALURU: Students of seven government schools in Kodagu district will have to wait for at least six more months before they can attend classes. Interestingly, the school buildings survived the recent floods with minor damages, but the institutes are completely cut off now with no road connectivity. As a result, the state Department of Primary and Secondary Education declared the schools closed.

Of the 192 government schools in Madikeri taluk, all except these seven schools started functioning on August 27. The attendance of students however has been poor, and teachers and officials say that it will be take time for the children to come out of the trauma.

A senior official of the department from Madikeri taluk told The New Indian Express, “It is not that the buildings are affected, but we cannot open them now as there is no way to reach these schools. We are hoping that all will be okay in six months, but we do not know when the roads will be ready. If the roads are ready, we will reopen the schools immediately.”

For now, the students of these seven schools have been relocated to nearby government schools and rehabilitation centres where temporary arrangements have been made for their schooling.The state Department of Primary and Secondary Education has decided to convert old KSRTC buses into mobile schools and send them to Kodagu district. These buses will stop at one particular place which will be the centre for five to six villages and the children can attend classes here.