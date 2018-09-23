Stone pelting at Ganesha mandap sparks tension in Belagavi district

Home States Karnataka

According to sources, clashes had broken between two groups on a minor issue which had been mediated by the police about 12.30 am.

Published: 23rd September 2018

Police vehicles seen at Bhendi Bazaar which witnessed stone pelting, on Saturday | Express

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Tension prevailed after miscreants pelted stones at a Saravjanik Ganesha mantap at Bhendi Bazaar in Belagavi in the wee hours of Saturday.

According to sources, clashes had broken between two groups on a minor issue which had been mediated by the police about 12.30 am. As one of the two groups was not convinced by the compromise, a few miscreants returned about 2.30 am and started pelting stones. The police immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the situation.

Residents and commercial establishment owners of Bhendi Bazaar protested against the violence, demanding immediate arrest of the miscreants. Police organised a meeting with the residents of Bendi Bazar and surrounding areas asking them to stay calm. They also promised to arrest the miscreants at the earliest.

Meanwhile, the police checked on the footages of CCTV installed at Khade Bazar to identify the miscreants who pelted the stones. Heavy police bandodbast was in place in Bhendi Bazaar and surrounding areas which are identified as ‘sensitive’.

