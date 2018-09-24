Home States Karnataka

Challenging operation: This gritty woman leads from the front

The unprecedented rain and landslides which have blocked rail tracks are a massive challenge for someone who has taken charge just 4.5 months ago.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:32 AM

Divisional Railway Manager (Mysuru Division ) Aparna Garg along with workers and police officials at a landslide site | S Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

SAKLESHPUR (HASSAN): Leading from the front to ensure the suspended train operations along the Shiradi Ghat section are restored is Aparna Garg, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Mysuru railway division.The unprecedented rain and landslides which have blocked rail tracks are a massive challenge for someone who has taken charge just 4.5 months ago.

Inspiring and motivating the 200-plus workforce in carrying out demanding tasks in such risky and treacherous conditions and ensuring their needs are taken care of form a major part of her job. “The expectation is huge on us to restore normalcy at the earliest and the whole team is working relentlessly towards that goal. We have all been on our toes for many weeks trying to achieve it,” she said.

“The problem for us began much before the major landslide on August 14. On June 11, there were minor landslides at 13 locations. A few days later there were landslips at five locations and we were taking steps to manage the situation,” said Garg, who was earlier Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Bengaluru railway division. On August 14, there were 28 landslips when we stopped operations. “The control room, engineers and safety officers all began working 24x7 from then onwards to redress the issue,” she said.
“However, what took us all by shock was the August 18 incident near Yedekumeri railway station when nearly 1 lakh cubic metres of earth came crashing down on the tracks,” she said.

So how does it feel being the sole woman around and taking charge of operations? “Everything is amicable with the team. If I feel something can be expedited or changed, I tell the group and it is accepted. For technical inputs, I rely on the engineers.”

Work comes first for junior engineer

Aparna Garg made it a point to alight from the material train carrying newspersons and equipment to congratulate Saheb Lal Murmu.

“I will definitely recommend you for an award,” she told him making him break into a smile. This 34-year-old junior engineer hailing from Jharkhand is performing the unenviable task of retaining the labour workforce and making them work. Murmu rose from the ranks of a track maintainer to become an engineer.

He resides at Sakleshpur and is the father of a young girl and boy. Beginning his day at 6 am, he reaches home after 11 pm. There was an entire week when he could not go home when debris clearing work was in progress. Asked if he misses being with family, he says matter-of-factly, “I will not rest until the track is restored.” This reporter had to request him repeatedly for a few moments as he refused to be disturbed at work.

Labourers from Assam, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Hubballi have been brought by the contractor to carry out the work.

