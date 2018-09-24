Kannada actors Darshan, Devaraj and Prajwal hurt in Mysuru road accident

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas and three others suffered injuries, after a car they were traveling in, met with a freak mishap here on Monday.

Apart from Darshan, actors Devaraj, his son Prajwal Devaraj and their friend have sustained injuries and are admitted at Columbia Asia Hospital at the outer-ring road junction on Mysuru-Bengaluru road.

According to VV Puram traffic police sources, the car rammed into a divider near a curve at JSS Urban Haat junction close to the ring road, at about 3 am.

Darshan who suffered a fracture in his right hand also underwent a surgery and is shifted to intensive care (ICU) at the hospital. The condition of others who suffered injuries is also learnt to be stable.

However, it is still not known who was at the wheels at the time of the mishap. Moreover, the car involved in the mishap is also yet to be traced by the police, as it has been shifted elsewhere.