Karnataka Congress to hold door-to-door campaign to raise funds

At a meeting of the district unit presidents and state office-bearers held on Sunday, the party decided to carry out ‘Jan Sampark’.

Published: 24th September 2018 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2018 02:36 AM   |  A+A-

AICC general secretary in-charge of Karnataka K C Venugopal and Congress leader Eshwar Khandre in Bengaluru on Sunday | Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a first of its kind attempt for the state unit of the Congress, the party will begin door-to-door campaign to raise funds in the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. At a meeting of the district unit presidents and state office-bearers held on Sunday, the party decided to carry out ‘Jan Sampark’-- an initiative to activate grassroots level workers as well as extending the party’s campaign door-to-door.

“From October 2 to November 19, our party workers — right from the booth level workers to senior leaders — will go on this campaign and highlight failures of the Narendra Modi government and also collect funds for the Lok Sabha polls,” AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal said.

The party will appoint 10 coordinators in every booth and has set a target of Rs 10,000 per booth to be collected. Of the total funds raised, 50 per cent will go to the AICC, 20 per cent will be given to block committee and 15 per cent each will be allotted to Pradesh Congress committee and district Congress committees.

“We intend on turning this into an annual event that will be held in January of every year. This time around, our workers will focus on highlighting the failures of the Modi government,” said Dinesh Gundu Rao, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president.

