Missing Mangaluru man found dead in Tamil Nadu

MANGALURU: A man who went missing from the city and was alleged to have eloped with his paramour was found dead in Tamil Nadu recently. The Bajpe police on Sunday identified his body at Theni district in Tamil Nadu.

The deceased, 35-year-old Mohammed Sameer, a resident of Badagulipadi of Ganjimutt, Yedapadav, had returned from the Gulf for a holiday in August and had taken his wife and three- month-old son to Bengaluru for a vacation on August 13, said police inspector Parashiva Murthy from Bajpe station.

However five days later, on August 18, Murthy said, Sameer’s wife (28-year-old) Firdouse returned to her house in Kaup with her child, claiming that Sameer had dropped them there on his way back. A day later, leaving her child with her parents at Kaup, Firdouse too went missing, Murthy added, giving rise to suspicion. Two days after his son went missing and a day after his daughter-in-law could not be traced, Ahmed Saheb filed a missing complaint with the Bajpe police on September 20.

A team of investigators, along with Sameer’s family set off for Bengaluru the next day (September 21) and traced the location of Sameer’s phone at Theni district in Tamil Nadu. It is only when the police visited the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) at the Krishnagiri limits in Tamil Nadu did they know about a murder that was reported two days ago (September 19). The police identified Sameer with the help of his clothes.

Murthy said there was no proof of Sameer visiting Kaup at all, as suggested by his wife. The police are searching for her with the help of Tamil Nadu police.