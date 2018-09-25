Home States Karnataka

After opposition, Centre may come up with fresh notification on Ghats Ecologically Sensitive Area

With Karnataka rejecting the draft notification, the Centre had asked the state to form a state-level committee to readdress the issue.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Centre not to reduce the ESA area and stick to the Kasturirangan report and issue the ESA notification.(Photo| EPS)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the Karnataka government urging the Centre to constitute another committee on the declaration of Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) of Western Ghats, the Centre is likely to come up with another draft notification. With Karnataka rejecting the draft notification, the Centre had asked the state to form a state-level committee to readdress the issue. However, the state booted the proposal and asked the Centre to take up the issue at its level.

The declaration of ESA of Western Ghats by the Centre has met with total opposition from the Karnataka government while the remaining five states have tentatively agreed with some changes. In the background of rampant and unchecked development in Kodagu and Kerala which suffered immense flood and landslide damages, both the Madhav Gadgil (2011) and Kasturirangan (2014) committee reports on Western Ghats have gained significant importance.

Added to this, the National Green Tribunal has directed the Centre not to reduce the ESA area and stick to the Kasturirangan report and issue the ESA notification. However, the state government has told the Centre that under different provisions of  Reserve Forest,  Protected Areas  (PAs) and Eco-sensitive Zones, the state is already regulating about 22,000  sqkm (more than the area recommended by the high-level working group) in the Western  Ghats region of the  state under different  Acts, Rules  and Regulations. Considering the apprehensions of the people, another layer of protection in the form of ESA may not be needed.

A senior official said, “Karnataka has regulated more than 22,000 sqkm in the Western Ghats. There are so many PA and reserve forests under this. Despite our many representations, the Centre did not consider any of our suggestions.”

Forest officials further add that unfortunately there are a lot of misconceptions about the reports and this has added to the stalemate. “The Kasturirangan report talks of incentive, so lets provide it. If incentives are added, more villages will like to be part of ESA.” Earlier, the Centre had sought the opinion of Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu on ESA for issuing final notification based on the Kasturirangan Committee report. And the deadline for this was August 25. In this background, the Centre had set up the  high-level working group.

The state government rejected the recommendations of the high-level working group of the Ministry of Environment and Forests which had recommended an area of 20,668 sqkm with 1,576 villages as ‘ecologically sensitive’. Even after the re-publication of the draft, the state once again rejected and requested the Centre to withdraw the draft notification.

Prohibited activities

The draft notification prohibits only five categories of new and/or expansion  projects/activities having maximum interventionist impact on Western  Ghats  ecosystems  namely mining,  quarrying and sand mining, thermal power plants,  building and construction projects of 20,000 sqmt area and above, township and area development projects with an area of 50 hectares and above and/or with built up area of 1,50,000 sqmt and above and red category of industries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ecologically Sensitive Area National Green Tribunal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?