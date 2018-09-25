Experts spot rare bridal snake near Hampi town

By Express News Service

BALLARI: A very rare snake has been spotted at Kamalapura near Hampi by a Sweden-based herpetologist and a local wildlife enthusiast. Peter Albinson, a Sweden-based herpetologist, is in India to learn about snakes. He has been touring some of the drier areas. His visit to Daroji along with local wildlife enthusiast Pampayyaswamy Malemath proved lucky for him as he bumped on a very rare ‘bridal snake’.

The snake measuring less than 12 inches, according to Malemath, was sighted at a Nature Centre in Kamalapur. “We saw something moving, which was quite unusual. When asked the forest staff to check what is there, they said it looks like snake. It did not take long to release that it was a bridal snake,” said Malemath. He said the spotting of this snake has not been reported here since 23 years.

Saying that the snake appears like a banded Krait, he said unlike Krait, it is non-poisonous. “I have never seen such a snake species. It was a great experience and I am extremely happy. I learnt about this snake from my friends here,” Albinson told Express.