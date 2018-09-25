Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Congress likely to take tough stand on dissenting MLAs

With a clear message to quell all rebellion within the Congress in Karnataka, senior state leaders seem to have decided to approach the crisis differently.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:42 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Image of Congress flag used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With a clear message to quell all rebellion within the Congress in Karnataka, senior state leaders seem to have decided to approach the crisis differently.

Leaders of the party who were attempting to woo dissenting MLAs have now been asked to not yield to blackmail tactics but ensure that legislators fall in line. AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge K C Venugopal, with his warning to MLAs who were throwing tantrums on Sunday, has set the tone for the state leadership to follow. The party that was being seen as bending over backwards to keep its flock together will now assert its strength.

Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah has been tasked with talking to MLAs who are raising concerns over a range of things. Siddaramaiah as well as KPCC chief Dinesh Gundu Rao were in New Delhi on Monday for a meeting called for by AICC to discuss alliances with regional parties.

Siddaramaiah, who was scheduled to meet MLA M T B Nagaraj late on Monday night, has put off the meeting till Tuesday. The relief in Congress camp is also being attributed to BJP withdrawing their candidates from the bypoll to Council.

While the state leadership has managed to quell the dissent brewing from Belagavi in the form of Jarkiholi brothers, half a dozen legislators continue to express disappointment. Impromptu trips, sudden luncheons of dissenting MLAs fuelling speculations and a clear attempt by the legislators to be in the news have been construed by the party as mere posturing. “Venugopal has asked the state leadership not to give in to the whims of legislators,” said a source from the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?