Home States Karnataka

Karnataka governmnet extends coverage of farm loan waiver

The JD(S)-Congress coalition government on Monday issued a fresh government order making amendments to regulations for loan waiver scheme in cooperative societies.

Published: 25th September 2018 02:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:34 AM   |  A+A-

Waiver money to be transferred to farmer’s savings account but DCC banks to transfer the funds immediately to loan accounts in cooperative societies /banks. (Photo| Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even farmers who have deposits in cooperative societies/banks will now be eligible to avail crop loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh, according to the amendments to the waiver scheme. The JD(S)-Congress coalition government on Monday issued a fresh government order making amendments to regulations for loan waiver scheme in cooperative societies.

According to the amendments, the government has decided to drop the regulation that allowed funds in a farmer’s matured deposit in any cooperative bank/society or commercial banks to be deducted from the current outstanding amount in a loan account. 

The government, which was keen on depositing the loan waiver amount into farmers’ savings account through direct transfer benefit, has now made an amendment to allow cooperative societies to deposit the waiver amount in loan accounts instead. The funds will, however, be routed to loan accounts through savings accounts of eligible farmers.

“Irrespective of how much deposits farmers have in cooperative banks, they will be eligible for the waiver. Earlier, a farmer who had a time deposit account in cooperative societies was not covered under the scheme but we have made fresh amendments now. With this, loans of about 20 lakh farmers in cooperative societies will be waived off completely,” said Minister for Cooperation Bandeppa Kashempur.

Cooperatives have been asked to submit receipts of loans before October 5. “Based on the information the banks provide, loans up to next July 20 will be waived off as per renewal date of each loan account,” he said. The government has estimated Rs 9,448 crore will be repaid in waiver over the next nine months.
The office or regulator of co-ops has issued a circular on regulations to accept, evaluate and categorise applications. To avoid red-tapism, the government will make the process online. The head of the family, who wishes to avail the waiver, has to submit the application along with documents to banks from where loans were availed.

Amendments

Waiver money to be transferred to farmer’s savings account but DCC banks to transfer the funds immediately to loan accounts in cooperative societies /banks.
Salaried persons, pensioners and taxpayers to submit self-declaration/affidavit to be considered for the waiver.
Deposits that have matured will not be deducted from the outstanding loan amount.
Cooperative societies to claim waiver amount after the Finance Department’s approval of regulations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Farm loan waiver Karnataka government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor participates in Ganapati immersion procession at RK Studio in Mumbai Sunday Sept 23 2018. | PTI
Ranbir, Rishi Kapoor take part in Ganpati Visarjan at RK Studios
Karisma’s adorable wish On Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Karisma’s adorable wish on Kareena Kapoor’s birthday
Gallery
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh
There won't be a Bond film for the next two years, other than the 25th in the franchise- Daniel Craig's last as the British spy, which will be released on 20 February 2020. The film will be directed by 'True Detective' maker Cary Fukunaga. Still, speculat
Who will play James Bond after Daniel Craig bids farewell to 007?