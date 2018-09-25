Home States Karnataka

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar is Mysuru tourism icon

Published: 25th September 2018 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2018 02:45 AM

By Express News Service

KARWAR: Scion of erstwhile royal family of Mysuru Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has given his consent to be the ambassador of the Tourism Department to promote the tourism potential of Mysuru city. To give wings to his ideas further, Yaduveer has sought the authorities concerned to convene a meeting to gain more insight into this.  

According to the copy of a letter dispatched from the office of Yaduveer to Tourism and Sericulture Minister Sa Ra Mahesh, “Yaduveer has decided to accept the offer with immense happiness as it  gives him an opportunity to dedicate himself to the city.

He has expressed his desire to gain further clarity and aim in this regard. In this wake, it would be better to convene a meeting of officials to continue with a creative mindset and also in consonance with each others interests.”Yaduveer is already the ambassador of ‘Swachhta’ drive of the Mysuru City Corporation along with his mother Pramoda Devi.

