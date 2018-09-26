Air India gains at expense of private carriers in August

Home States Karnataka

BENGALURU:Of the 668 complaints received from domestic passengers across the country in the month of August, those who chose to fly on Air Odisha and Air Deccan were the most disgruntled lot, reveals data released by the Director General of Civil Aviation. Private carriers have suffered a 0.3% dip in passenger traffic during the month compared to the previous month while Air India has seen a rise of exactly 0.3% in the period.

The punctuality record maintained by leading airlines at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) is better than that at New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. All these aspects were made public in the Domestic Air Traffic report released by the regulatory body on Monday.

A total of 11.35 crore passengers travelled in August compared to 11.55 crore in July. Despite the numerous discounted fares offered by private airlines, Air India has managed to draw passengers. It took 12.7% of this load (12.4% in July) while private airlines carried 87.3%, a dip of 0.3% from July.   
The report states that the number of complaints per 10,000 passengers for August stands at 0.59 for all domestic airlines. Issues pertaining to baggage (28%) and flight problems (27.8%) topped grievances. The complaints registered at Air Odisha is 36.2 while at Air Deccan it is 21.8 per 10,000 travellers. Among the airlines carrying major passenger loads, Air India had 1.6 out of every 10,000 having a problem against it while Jet Airways plus Jetlite had 1.2 complaints.

When it comes to overall growth year on year, the domestic segment is faring well with a growth of 21.2%. Overall cancellation rate of flights in all airlines stood at 2.27% for August. Weather was responsible for 50.7% of those flights cancelled while technical reasons accounted for 6.9%.

