Home States Karnataka

Government to allot Rs 2000 crore next year for ‘compete with China’ clusters

The Chief Minister said the state government is focussing on attracting industrial investments in tier-2 cities.

Published: 26th September 2018 05:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:32 AM   |  A+A-

H D Kumaraswamy. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has provided Rs 500 crore in his recent budget for setting up nine niche manufacturing clusters in the state, intends to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for the project in his next budget.

He reviewed the preparations for implementing the project which is being done by 6 Vision Groups and said that the project will give a big push to the manufacturing sector and create huge employment opportunities.

The nine clusters will come up in nine districts which include solar energy equipment manufacturing hub in Kalaburagi, tiles and sanitary ware hub in Hassan, toy manufacturing hub in Koppal, printed circuit board hub in Mysuru, tourism hub in Ballari, mobile phone spare parts hub in Chikkaballapur and sports equipment manufacturing hub in Tumakuru.

The Chief Minister said the state government is focussing on attracting industrial investments in tier-2 cities. The investors will be provided with attractive incentives and concessions. The government has started ground work for implementing the project. The Rs 500 crore already provided will be utilised for setting up skill development centres and creating necessary infrastructure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
compete with China manufacturing clusters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh