Government to allot Rs 2000 crore next year for ‘compete with China’ clusters

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who has provided Rs 500 crore in his recent budget for setting up nine niche manufacturing clusters in the state, intends to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for the project in his next budget.

He reviewed the preparations for implementing the project which is being done by 6 Vision Groups and said that the project will give a big push to the manufacturing sector and create huge employment opportunities.

The nine clusters will come up in nine districts which include solar energy equipment manufacturing hub in Kalaburagi, tiles and sanitary ware hub in Hassan, toy manufacturing hub in Koppal, printed circuit board hub in Mysuru, tourism hub in Ballari, mobile phone spare parts hub in Chikkaballapur and sports equipment manufacturing hub in Tumakuru.

The Chief Minister said the state government is focussing on attracting industrial investments in tier-2 cities. The investors will be provided with attractive incentives and concessions. The government has started ground work for implementing the project. The Rs 500 crore already provided will be utilised for setting up skill development centres and creating necessary infrastructure.