KG Layout aspirants get a shocker

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) on Tuesday made the public aspiring to possess a BDA site at Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout go through a roller coaster of emotions before allotting them sites. After an event with much fanfare organised at the Chief Minister's home office in front of the media to mark the allotment of sites to 4,971 aspirants, the list was not made public the entire day.

After repeated pleas to BDA officials from the aspirants, the final allotment list was uploaded at 6.30 pm but hastily knocked off from the BDA website at 7.35 pm due to blunders.

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy

and Zameer Ahmed Khan address

a press meet during the sites

allocation on Tuesday | shriram b n

It was rectified and uploaded at 9.35 pm. A top BDA official said the whole problem was due to alphabets suffixed to site numbers vanishing due to technical errors and it resulted in 267 sites allotted multiple times to individuals.

However, right from morning upto the time of going to print, 271 individuals aspiring for the `1 crore 50x80 sq feet sites, the costliest ever sites allotted by BDA, were not given their allotment.The joy of becoming a BDA site owner turned into agony for many site owners in a short while when they realised through common whatsapp groups created by site aspirants that many have been allotted same site numbers!

Requesting anonymity, an aspirant allotted a 30x40 site in Block-6 in Kengeri numbered as B6-SJ 4649 realised that 12 others too were allotted the same number when allottees started sharing their site numbers. "It was then that members on the three whatsapp groups for Kempe Gowda Layout Phase-II realised that site B6-SJ 4651 was allotted 11 times, B6-SE 2600 to many people,"he said. "People were getting panicky. There are 700-plus individuals on these groups. We have waited since February this year after we paid the initial deposit, 12.5% of the site's value. Why cannot they devise a fool-proof method for such an important allotment procedure," he sought to know.

A senior citizen whose daughter is trying for a 50x80 sq feet site speaks of the terrible stress he went through. He came to the event at 10.30 am to the CM's office hoping to hear about the allotment. "I kept on checking the website throughout the day. My daughter in Mumbai is keenly waiting to hear about her site. They have not even uploaded till late night. I hope it happens tomorrow," he said. "However, it is better than the suffering others went through," he added.

An official release from BDA at night blamed the goof up on data transportation issues, which affected the appearance of an alphabet at the end. "There is no duplication of site numbers and the alphabetical field was left out while initially hosting the final list on the website. No changes whatsoever have been made in the final list."