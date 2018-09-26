Home States Karnataka

Mars Orbiter going strong even after four years

Two years of science data collected by the Orbiter was released to the public via Indian Space Science Data Center (ISSDC).

Published: 26th September 2018 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th September 2018 05:25 AM   |  A+A-

ISRO chairman A S Kiran Kumar

By Akram Mohammed
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) maiden mission to Mars — the Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) or Mangalyaan — when it entered Martian orbit on September 24, 2014, was expected to have a mission life for about six months. Four years hence, Mars Orbiter, the cheapest inter-planetary mission ever, is still in its orbit around the red planet, achieving several firsts and relaying crucial data related to its atmosphere, mineralogy and other aspects.

The first inter-planetary mission by India — which, at `450 crore, famously cost less than the 2014 sci-fi hit Gravity — has helped in acquiring around a thousand images of the key features of the Martian landscape, apart from other data, using five miniaturised science payloads.  

According to ISRO, the two moons of the planet — Phobos and Deimos — were also imaged using the on-board Mars Colour Camera, and “MOM is the only Martian artificial satellite which could image the full disc of Mars in one view frame and also image the far side of Deimos”, according to ISRO.

When MOM was launched aboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C25), India became the fifth country to launch a Mars mission. However, none of them, USA, Russia, China or the European Union had succeeded in their first attempt, a feat achieved by ISRO’s MOM.

“MOM is credited with many laurels like cost-effectiveness, short period of realisation, economical weight-budget, miniaturisation of five heterogeneous science payloads, etc. The satellite is in good health and continues to work as expected.

Two years of science data collected by the Orbiter was released to the public via Indian Space Science Data Center (ISSDC). Third year data is now ready to be released to the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO mission to Mars

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Petrol pump. (Photo | PTI)
Fuel prices continue to surge, no respite to consumers
Ben Affleck (Pic: Wikimedia Commons)
Ben Affleck completes 30 days in rehab
Gallery
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours
A local villager looks on at the debris of a damaged house after incessant rains in Kullu district Monday Sept 24 2018. | PTI
Heavy rains trigger flash floods in Himachal Pradesh