Karnataka will continue to fight for Mahadayi: D K Shivakumar

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Karnataka is not satisfied with the final award of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal (MWDT) and the government feels that injustice is done it, Water Resources Minister D K Shivakumar said.

However, he remained non-committal on challenging the verdict in the Supreme Court. Specifically asked whether the government would challenge the final award of the tribunal, he said, “People termed the verdict as injustice to Karnataka. However, the government is consulting experts whether to challenge the verdict or not.’’

Shivakumar said the government will “continue to fight” for Karnataka’s share of water.

Karnataka has been awarded 13.42 tmc ft of Mahadayi waters as against its demand of 36.55 tmc ft.