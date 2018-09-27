Home States Karnataka

Zero traffic is my privilege, won’t give it up, says Karnataka Deputy CM Parameshwara; draws flak

When asked why traffic needs to be halted to allow his convoy to pass, an agitated Parameshwara said it was a privilege accorded to the Deputy Chief Minister.

Published: 27th September 2018 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2018 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

BDA chairman and Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara (File | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Thousands of commuters suffer in long traffic jams in Bengaluru every day but Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara believes he is well within his right to zip past common citizens.

Deeming ‘zero traffic’ his privilege, Parameshwara, who is also home minister, said he will continue to use the facility despite being fully aware of the inconvenience it causes to commuters in a city like Bengaluru where traffic jams are a serious concern.

When asked why traffic needs to be halted to allow his convoy to pass, an agitated Parameshwara said it was a privilege accorded to the Deputy Chief Minister. “If, according to you, I shouldn’t have it then should we have it removed?” he questioned a journalist who raised concerns about the VIP culture.

“They didn’t want it but that doesn’t mean I shouldn’t have it. This is my decision. I know it all,” he said when told that his predecessors in the home ministry, including Ramalinga Reddy, had said no to using zero-traffic facility while travelling within the city.When contacted, police refused to provide clarity on who is entitled to the privilege of ‘zero traffic’.

Parameshwara later took to Twitter to clarify his statement but the attempt only ended up with more criticism coming his way.

“I regret the inconvenience caused to common citizens due to zero traffic. However, managing time is crucial because of many government programmes and meetings. Governor, Chief Minister and Home Minister have the privilege of zero traffic. I have instructed the police to ensure the least traffic,” he tweeted.Springing to Parameshwara’s defence, the government said the DyCM’s post will be treated on  par with the CM’s.

Govt comes to Parameshwara’s defence

In a clear attempt to justify Parameshwara’s sense of entitlement, the government on Wednesday, just hours after the controversy broke out, issued a circular saying the DyCM’s post will be treated on a par with the CM’s.

“The current government has a deputy chief minister. It has been reiterated that protocol mandated for the chief minister should be extended without changes to the deputy chief minister as well during all state-level and district-level visits,” the circular said.

Replies to Parameshwara’s tweet defending his zero traffic privilege, reflected the common man’s reaction to his sense of entitlement. “Why do you impose zero traffic every now and then and create trouble? If you are in a hurry, use the metro,” said one Twitter user. “Do manage time but also commute in the traffic if you want to understand traffic problems. How will you come up with solutions if you don’t understand the problem?” said another.

Parameshwara had earlier come under criticism after cameras caught his gunman cleaning his clothes. TNIE had earlier reported about a massive traffic pile-up caused on the elevated expressway to the airport in 2016 as vehicles were blocked when Parameshwara, then home minister in Siddaramaiah’s cabinet, was going to bid farewell to a relative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Parameshwara Bengaluru traffic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Aadhaar valid with conditions says Supreme court. ( Photo | Parveen Negi/ EPS)
Aadhaar verdict: Key points you need to know about the SC judgement
Yamuna bridge (File | PTI)
Yamuna swells after Hathni Kund barrage releases water
Gallery
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli sent the shutterbugs into a clicking frenzy as he received the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award, the country's highest sporting honour at the National Sports and Adventure Award 2018 function at Rashtrapti Bhawan in N
Virat Kohli, Mirabai Chanu receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna for Hima Das, Neeraj Chopra, 18 others
Luka Modric has been named the FIFA men’s footballer of the year at Best FIFA Football Awards in the Royal Festival Hall in London, Britain, on 24 September 2018, with Brazil’s Marta crowned the world’s best female player. Modric beat out Liverpool's Egyp
Best FIFA Football Awards in pictures: Luka Modric and Marta bag player of the year honours