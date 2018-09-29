Home States Karnataka

Even men have welcomed Sabarimala judgment: Mallikarjun Kharge

Kalaburagi MP and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the Supreme Court judgment allowing entry of women to Ayyappa temple.

Published: 29th September 2018 04:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th September 2018 04:13 AM   |  A+A-

Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi MP and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the Supreme Court judgment allowing entry of women to Ayyappa temple.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said not just women but also men who have faith in democracy have welcomed the judgment of the apex court. Even after seven decades of independence, untouchability and discrimination are in practice in many places including temples, he said.  

Answering a question on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Kharge said the Congress has faith in judiciary and as the matter is before court, it would not be fair to speak on the issue. On FIR against Ramya, Kharge said she tweeted “because of Modi’s adamant attitude with regard to Rafale deal”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge  Sabarimala verdict

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Supreme Court permits women's entry inside Sabarimala
Sabarimala Verdict: Supreme Court permits women's entry inside temple
UK study: Goats can tell if you're angry
Gallery
Mustafizur Rahman vs Rohit Sharma: Stand-in skipper Rohit has elegantly led India in Asia Cup with himself posing as a strong example when it comes to batting. In the tournament so far, he already has three fifty-plus scores including a century against Pa
Asia Cup final 2018: Key player battles to watch out for
The trailer of 'Thugs of Hindostan', which stars Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Sheikh was  launched in Mumbai on Thursday. In this image, director Vijay Krishna Acharya, center, poses with Bollywood actors from left, Amitabh B
Trailer of Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan starrer 'Thugs of Hindostan' launched in Mumbai