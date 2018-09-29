Even men have welcomed Sabarimala judgment: Mallikarjun Kharge

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Kalaburagi MP and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge welcomed the Supreme Court judgment allowing entry of women to Ayyappa temple.

Speaking to reporters, Kharge said not just women but also men who have faith in democracy have welcomed the judgment of the apex court. Even after seven decades of independence, untouchability and discrimination are in practice in many places including temples, he said.

Answering a question on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue, Kharge said the Congress has faith in judiciary and as the matter is before court, it would not be fair to speak on the issue. On FIR against Ramya, Kharge said she tweeted “because of Modi’s adamant attitude with regard to Rafale deal”.