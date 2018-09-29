Mysuru man beheads friend, surrenders at police station

By Express News Service

MYSURU: In the third such incident to be reported across the state of Karnataka in recent days, a 28-year-old youth walked into the Malvalli police station with the severed head of a man who allegedly made derogatory comments about his mother.

According to the Mandya police, the accused, identified as Pashupathi was good friends with the deceased, identified as Girish.

On Saturday morning, during an argument, Girish reportedly spoke in a vulgar tone and insulted Pashupathi's mother leading to the accused losing his temper and attacking him.

In the course of the fight, Pashupathi ended up killing Girish after which he then beheaded him and brought the severed head with him to the Mavalli town police station on Saturday morning. The police have taken Pashupathi into custody and are investigating the case.

Earlier incidents have been reported recently from Chikballapura and Chikkamagaluru in which both accused had killed and beheaded women they were in relationships with.