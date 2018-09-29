Home States Karnataka

Train cancellations till Oct 10 on Ghat section

Published: 29th September 2018 04:20 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The following trains will be cancelled or partially cancelled from September 29 to October 10 to carry out restoration works and clear debris caused by landslides at the Sakleshpur-Subrahmanya Road Ghat section for clearing the debris caused by landslides.

Trains cancelled

KSR Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express scheduled to depart from KSR Bengaluru on September 29, October 2, 4, 5 and 6.
KSR Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express scheduled to depart from KSR Bengaluru on September 30, October 1, 2, 7 and 8. Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (Train No. 16512/16514) scheduled to depart from Kannur/Karwar on September 30, October 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9 and 10.
Kannur/Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express scheduled to depart from Kannur/Karwar on October 4, 5 and 6.

Partial cancellations

Yesvantpur-Mangaluru Jn Express commencing journey on September 30, October 2, 4, 7 and 9 will be partially cancelled between Sakleshpur and Mangaluru Jn.Yesvantpur-Karwar Express commencing journey on October 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Sakleshpur and Karwar.
Mangaluru Jn-Yesvantpur Express commencing journey on October 1, 3, 5, 8 and 10 will be partially cancelled between Mangaluru Jn and Sakleshpur.
Karwar-Yesvantpur Express commencing journey on October 2, 4, 6 and 9 will be partially cancelled between Karwar and Sakleshpur.

Jan Sadharan special trains

Yesvantpur-Sakleshpur Jan Sadharan Special (Train no. 06515) will run on October 6 with existing timings up to Sakleshpur of Train No 16515. Departure from Yesvantpur at 7.10 am to reach Sakleshpur at 11.35 am. Sakleshpur - Yesvantpur Jan Sadharan Special (Train no. 06576) will be run on September 30 and October 7 with existing timings up to Yesvantpur of Train No. 16576. Departure at 3.45 pm at
Sakleshpur and arrival at Yesvantpur at 8.30 pm.

