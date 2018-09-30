Home States Karnataka

Aadhaar for students: Karnataka may change rule  

To enforce the same, the state government is thinking of revising its previous order.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The compulsory submission of Aadhar data, made mandatory for students in the state, is likely to be relaxed soon. Following the recent Supreme Court order, schools were barred from making submission of Aadhaar number mandatory. To enforce the same, the state government is thinking of revising its previous order.

Speaking at an event on Saturday, organised by Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Primary and Secondary Education Minister N Mahesh said, “We will verify and revise the clause.”
At present, it is a must for students to submit their Aadhaar number while uploading details under the Student Achievement Tracking System (SATS) - the database maintained by the Primary and Secondary Education department where academic activities are tracked.

“We could remove the Aadhaar compulsory clause following Supreme Court order,” Mahesh said, while adding that linking Aadhar to several schemes had helped streamline several programmes and had weeded out duplicates. The Supreme Court had stated that students, aged between six and 14 years, did not need to submit their Aadhaar details, as right to education was a fundamental right. 

