First day in office, Bengaluru mayor, deputy bat for clean market

BENGALURU: On day one on the job, newly elected mayor Gangambika Mallikarjun, along with her deputy Ramila Umashankar, inspected the Krishnaraja Market on Saturday, and urged vendors to keep their premises clean. Both women were elected on Friday amidst high drama and chaos. In her maiden press meet, the new mayor had expressed her desire to work for a cleaner Bengaluru, saying she will focus on waste segregation at the source.

On Saturday morning, Gangambika and her team told the vendors at KR Market not to litter the place and to dispose waste in bins. At some point, when she noticed vegetable and fruit vendors were giving the produce in plastic covers to their customers, she appealed to them not to use plastic bags. She also directed officials to seize plastic covers if these were being used in the coming days.

Gangambika also requested vendors who had occupied the footpath to vacate the place. “This place is for pedestrians, do not block it,’’ she said.She told officials to keep the premises clean and to ensure that no plastic is seen. “I shall conduct surprise visits in the coming days,’’ she said.