Karnataka: Former Tumakuru mayor Ravikumar hacked to death

The incident occurred in the same city ward that the victim was elected as the JD(S) party corporator in the recently held polls.

By Express News Service

TUMKARU: Small Scale Industries minister S R Srinivas' confidante and the former Mayor of Tumakuru City Corporation (TCC) Ravikumar (41) of the Janatha Dal (Secular) has been hacked to death by an unidentified gang here at Batawadi area off NH-48 in the early hours of Sunday.

The assailants attacked him with long knives and hit his neck and escaped. The body was found lying in a pool of blood and his supporters burst into tears when they were told about the murder.

The incident occurred in the same city ward that the victim was elected as the JD(S) party corporator in the recently held polls.

He was fielded by the minister against the wishes of a gang led by Topi Sathisha. During the polls, they had clashed at the same spot where Ravi was hacked to death.

The police said the identity of the assailants is yet to be ascertained. The involvement of Topi Sathisha is yet to be confirmed as well.

Ravikumar was also a history-sheeter under Kyathsandra police limits. As a Mayor, he made a name for himself by ensuring the issuing of title deeds for poor residents who had occupied government lands for shelter.

According to residents of the area, Ravi had finished his morning walk and had two cups of coffee at a tea-stall run by his uncle. He was about to leave when one of the gang members sprayed pepper powder on his face. Soon a gang of six to seven persons attacked him with long knives and after confirming he was dead, they sped away in a canter goods carrier, sources said.

The police have started an investigation on different angles including an old rivalry with a gang, political feud and also of an alleged extramarital affair with the wife of a politician.

The gang, suspected to be from Bengaluru, was given supari to eliminate Ravi and it was closely watching his routine and as he was alone on Sunday it went ahead with the plan, sources said.

The ASP Dr Shobharani formed two teams including the Kyathsandra CPI Ramakrishna to crack the case.

From Autowallah to Mayor:

Hailing from a small village Kodiyala, near Cheluru in Gubbi taluk, Ravikumar used to drive an auto rickshaw for livelihood. He came in touch with another rowdy sheeter Batawadi Anjini. He took him as a role model observed some of his friends who were corporators. He is survived by his wife, son and parents.

