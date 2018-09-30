Karnataka minister Zameer Ahmed Khan flayed for triple riding without helmet

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: The Food and Civil Supplies Minister is in the eye of a storm after he allegedly went triple riding that too without a helmet. Minister B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan, who rode a Royal Enfield Bullet motorbike for one km with Kunigal MLA Ranganatha, and a supporter on the pillion, is facing the wrath of the public on social media.Circle police inspector Ashok expressed helplessness as the police were busy providing escort to the minister and could not take action.

“If the top brass instructs us, we will take action. For like any ordinary person violating the rule, fine can be imposed in this case,” said PSI Putte Gowda. Human rights activist Siddalinge Gowda has written to police officers, from PSI to the state IG and DG, to take suitable action against the minister.

“It’s double standard by authorities as they impose penalty on ordinary people if they fail to wear helmet and let VIPs go scot-free. The gesture of the minister and the MLA was unwarranted and it send a wrong message in the democratic set up,” he observed.

The minister hails from Bidanagere village in Kunigal taluk and had come to attend the wedding of his relative. From the Travellers Bungalow to the venue, he rode the bike, for about 1 km. He acted like a local guy to impress fans for cheap publicity, observed Anand Singh, a resident.

SP Divya V Gopinath was not available for comments.