After poll snub, BJP appoints Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini as party's Karnataka vice-president

By ANI

BENGALURU: Days after denying her parliamentary ticket, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed former Union Minister Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini Ananthkumar as the vice-president of party's Karnataka unit.

Making the announcement, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa tweeted, "I am very delighted to announce that Smt. @Tej_AnanthKumar has been appointed as state vice president of @BJP4Karnataka. Wishing her all the very best."

Wishing her all the very best. — Chowkidar B.S. Yeddyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 2, 2019

Tejaswini was recently denied ticket from the South Bengaluru parliamentary constituency, a seat her husband represented since 1996. BJP has fielded 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya as its candidate from the seat in this Lok Sabha election.

Despite the denial of ticket, Tejaswini had reaffirmed her support to the party and had said that she was shocked but will stand by the party's decision since the nation comes first.