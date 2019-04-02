Home States Karnataka

After poll snub, BJP appoints Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini as party's Karnataka vice-president

Tejaswini was recently denied ticket from the South Bengaluru parliamentary constituency, a seat her husband represented since 1996.

Published: 02nd April 2019 09:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2019 09:05 PM   |  A+A-

Tejaswini AnanthKumar. (Photo|Twitter)

By ANI

BENGALURU: Days after denying her parliamentary ticket, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed former Union Minister Ananth Kumar's wife Tejaswini Ananthkumar as the vice-president of party's Karnataka unit.

Making the announcement, Karnataka BJP president BS Yeddyurappa tweeted, "I am very delighted to announce that Smt. @Tej_AnanthKumar has been appointed as state vice president of @BJP4Karnataka. Wishing her all the very best."

Tejaswini was recently denied ticket from the South Bengaluru parliamentary constituency, a seat her husband represented since 1996. BJP has fielded 28-year-old Tejasvi Surya as its candidate from the seat in this Lok Sabha election.

Despite the denial of ticket, Tejaswini had reaffirmed her support to the party and had said that she was shocked but will stand by the party's decision since the nation comes first.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AnanthKumar Tejaswini Ananthkumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp