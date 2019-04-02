Home States Karnataka

On  LS poll dates, Shivamogga district to say no to tourists

Deputy Commissioner KA Dayanand said that since both the election dates have been declared public holidays, voter turnout may decrease if tourists flock in from across the state.

By Marx Tejaswi
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: If you are planning to visit Shivamogga district on April 18 and 23, there is a thin chance of you getting any hotel or homestay. Interestingly, the district administration has asked all hotels, resorts and homestays to avoid taking bookings on those days as these are the voting days in the state.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Returning Officer KA Dayanand said that since public holidays will be declared on both the days, people from across the state will use the opportunity to getaway to Shivamogga for vacation. “If tourists come here on polling day, it will result in decreased voter turnout. Hence, I have asked hotels, resorts and homestays to discourage tourists from booking rooms on those days. The hotel staff must verify the EPIC card details and address of tourists before taking bookings. They must not book rooms if the tourists are from constituencies which go to elections on April 18 and 23,” he said.

“Election is a festival of democracy and everyone must take part in it. Hence, I have asked the hospitality industry to cooperate in this regard. I request voters not to travel without casting their vote in their constituencies,” the DC said.

Dayanand added that some youngsters called him and said that they will protest in front of resorts if they find that tourists have booked rooms without voting. “It is also as a precautionary measure that I have issued the circular,” he said. Gopinath, owner of a hotel called Mathura Residency, said tourists will be denied rooms on the day of polling in their constituencies.

