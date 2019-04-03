Home States Karnataka

B S Yedyurappa confident of Sumalatha's winning from Mandya seat

BSY who was accompanying BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav during filing of nomination papers for Gulbarga LS seat said that the BJP would win both Kalaburagi and Bidar.

BSY, Yeddyurappa

B S Yedyurappa (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: BJP supported independent candidate Sumalata will win in Mandya constituency at any cost, winning chances of BJP candidate Manju in Hassan is 100 percent and BJP would give a tough fight in Tumkur, said BJP State Unit President B S Yeddyurappa in Kalaburagi on Wednesday.

Yeddyurappa who came to Kalaburagi to accompany BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav during filing of nomination papers for Gulbarga Lok Sabha Constituency told the media at the helipad that BJP would win both at Kalaburagi and Bidar LS Seats. "BJP will win in 22 seats in Karnataka and 300 seats in the country and it is certain that Narendra Modi would become the Prime Minister again," he asserted.

Yeddyurappa countered the claim of Congress leaders that the construction of Kalaburagi Airport was done by them and said that it was he who helped speed up the construction of Kalaburagi Airport when he was the chief minister.

'Foolishness at core'

When Yeddyurappa's attention was drawn to the assurance in the Congress manifesto of scrapping the sedition section, he said that the announcement was foolish. "The assurances given in the Congress Manifesto would remain as assurances forever like the loan waiver assurance given by the coalition government of Karnataka. The coalition government has failed utterly in implementing loan waiver scheme as even half of the farmers were not benefited by the loan waiver scheme," he said. Later he joined the procession of BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav for filing nomination form.

