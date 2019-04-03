Home States Karnataka

Main bhi saffron: Congress Dakshina Kannada campaign goes soft Hindutva way  

Congress sources said that the strategy is working w.r.t. the response to recent campaigns in Belthangady and Puttur.

Published: 03rd April 2019 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2019 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Dakshina Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai, accompanied by Minister U T Khader campaigned while sporting a saffron shawl recently

Dakshina Kannada Congress candidate Mithun Rai, accompanied by Minister U T Khader campaigned while sporting a saffron shawl recently

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Desperate times call for desperate measures and no one seems to be more desperate than the Congress in Dakshina Kannada these days going by its election campaign strategy.In order to win back the seat — which has remained elusive for the Grand Old Party since the last 28 years — the Congress appears to be toeing the soft Hindutva line in the region unlike in other constituencies.

Slogans like ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, saffron shawls, publicity material in saffron hues and some  with quotes from the Bhagavad Gita, hitherto seen in political campaigns of saffron parties, have become part of the Congress election paraphernalia in the district.The party’s campaign getting a saffron touch drew special attention at rallies and roadshows held in Belthangady and Puttur on Monday, where Major and Medium Irrigation Minister DK Shivakumar was the star attraction. Party candidate Mithun Rai had slung on a saffron shawl while ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ slogans rent the air.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

A District Congress Committee functionary said the change in the party’s campaign strategy was made consciously and is intended to attract Hindutva voters or fence-sitters who are miffed with sitting MP and 
BJP candidate Nalin Kumar Kateel.Even the minorities were said to have been taken on board before projecting Mithun as someone who is no less a Hindu than his BJP rival. Social media is fed with posts highlighting Mithun’s generous contributions to goshalas, doing godhanas, his wrist full of sacred threads, visits to temples and religious leaders and so on, in order to win over Hindu voters. 

Sources said the party feels that it is inevitable now to play to the gallery, in a highly polarised constituency like Dakshina Kannada, in order to match the strategies of its political rival. “The strategy seems to be paying off, going by the response to our election rally in Belthangady and Puttur. This will continue,” a party source said.However, sources said the party will restrict the saffron spectacle to only places that have a high concentration of Hindu voters and not everywhere. Also, posts which claim that RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat has extended his support to Mithun have gone viral, prompting Bhat to lodge a complaint with the police in Bantwal on Monday.

Meanwhile, Political scientist Prof Rajaram Tholpadi thinks that such a strategy will not work, particularly in Dakshina Kannada, as people know the distinction between Congress and BJP. “They would go for proper Hindutva ideology rather than the one which is wavering, undefined and ambiguous.” he said. Further, he said more than Hindutva, “what matters the most in this election is nationalism, protection of borders and the country’s safety, which is represented by Modi”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka Congress Dakshina Kannada Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
RR vs RCB IPL Preview: Who will win their first match this season?
Gallery
Born on 3 April, 1914, Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw MC was one of the greatest Indian military leader. He was also the first Indian officer to command the Gorkhas after India won Independence. (Express archives)
A Yes Man Is A Dangerous Man: Remembering Sam 'Bahadur' Manekshaw on his 105th birth anniversary
Rajasthan Royals (RR) players Ben Stokes and Rahul Tripathi celebrate victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB during the Indian Premier League IPL T20 2019 cricket match at Sawai Man Singh stadium in Jaipur Tuesday April 2 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan beats clueless RCB, finally opens account at IPL 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp