BJP pushing nation into illness: Karnataka Congress chief Dinesh Gundu Rao

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Accusing the BJP of pushing the country into illness, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee chief Dinesh Gundu Rao on Wednesday said the Congress’ manifesto was an antidote. Referring to the manifesto as a vision document that aims at the social and economic wellbeing of the country, Rao said it aims at healing the injuries BJP has caused to the country.

“India has been infected with hatred and fear with cow related violence, crimes against Dalits and attempts to silence dissent. India has suffered socially in the last five years and our manifesto is an antidote to it,” he said.

Criticising electoral bonds, he said that even criminals like Dawood Ibrahim could be donating to the BJP. Hailing Congress manifesto which promises to do away with electoral bonds, Rao said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government introduced electoral bonds that are nothing but a legalised a form of corruption.