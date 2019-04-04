Former Karnataka IAS officer resigns from Congress

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: All is not well in the Congress. One of the indicators is the resignation of Christian leader and former minister J Alexander. When asked if he took the step as he was unhappy with the party, he refused to comment.

Alexander, who was Karnataka chief secretary, joined Congress and won the election from Bharatinagar/Sarvagnanagar and served as the tourism minister.He said it was his personal decision and added that he is currently busy as his wife Delphin Alexander, is hospitalised.When asked if was going to reconsider the decision he said, “It is with immediate effect.’’

Alexander was ignored by the Congress for the past three assembly terms from Sarvanganagar and the Congress ticket was bagged by KJ George. Alexander’s name was considered for Bangalore Central but he did not make it to the final list. Asked about the Bangalore Central seat, he said, “I did not apply for it.’’

Alexander, who was born in Kerala, joined the IAS and was allotted the Karnataka cadre after which he served here for about 33 years.Asked if he was joining the BJP, he said, “I have not decided that as of now.’’