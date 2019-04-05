Home States Karnataka

20,000 government schools and colleges in Karnataka to get facelift this poll season

Rs 34 crore given to set up polling booths which will have toilets and other facilities.

School, College

Representational image.

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lok Sabha elections have come as a boon for several government schools and colleges in the state, as they are all set to get a makeover this election season.Close to 20,000 government schools and pre-university colleges that have been identified as polling stations across the state this elections have received funds from the Department of Primary and Secondary Education. Officials at the local level have started the work already.

As per details from the department, it has released a total of Rs 34 crore for the purpose. "Providing basic facilities at polling stations is a priority. Considering that, we have released funds to ensure all necessary facilities at the 19,953 government schools and colleges across the state," said a senior official.

Under this, toilets are being repaired, ramps are being constructed for specially-abled voters, wall painting, compound wall repair work, electricity supply, drinking water supply, telephone connectivity and furniture are being ensured. Data shows that the highest number of schools identified as polling stations are in Belagavi, with 1,850 of them getting a makeover, followed by Chikkodi (1,712), Chitradurga (1,579) and Mandya (1,534).  But as fas as allocation of funds is concerned, Uttara Kannada district gets the biggest chunk - Rs  373 lakh - for 478 polling stations, followed by Vijayapura district (Rs 311 lakh) for 995 polling stations, depending on the nature of repair work required.

There are some districts that have not received funds for this purpose as the schools selected are already in good condition. One such district is Kolar with 284 schools chosen as polling stations. Sirsi received the least funds, with just Rs 4.90 lakh for 149 polling stations.

BEO MUST ENSURE FACILITIES

The concerned Block Education Officer (BEO) must ensure all facilities as the polling stations should be in place one week before elections. In case any issues are raised about lack of facilities, disciplinary action will be initiated against that BEO. A detailed report on the utilisation of funds should be sent to the commissioner for public instructions’ office.

TAGS
Karnataka government school facelift Karnataka government college facelift India elections General elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections 2019

