Home States Karnataka

Development is the keyword, not Sandalwood: Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil accused the BJP of resorting to tactics like income-tax raids to derail his campaign.

Published: 05th April 2019 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2019 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

Nikhil Kumaraswamy

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

MYSURU: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, who is contesting from Mandya against Sumalatha Ambareesh, on Thursday discounted the influence of star-power on elections and said that only a purely development-driven agenda would decide who gets elected. 

The fight for Mandya is shaping up to become one of the hottest fights this election with Sumalatha roping in film stars like Yash and Darshan to campaign for her. However, Nikhil, an actor himself, has chosen to give film stars a miss. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Nikhil said he was banking on the family’s long connect with Mandya and the promise of development if he is elected. 

“People gathering to see film stars will not translate into votes. Sumalatha has not deterred me. Karnataka has not had cinema stars becoming successful politicians, while Rajkumar had the qualities, he was not interested. The furore created by film stars campaigning for Sumalatha is created by the media as they have never been in favour of JD(S),” he said.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Responding to a question on how the fight was being viewed as an outsider, standing against Sumalatha’s campaign of ‘Mandya pride’, Nikhil said his family was connected to Mandya for decades. “I am not an outsider. My family roots are in Hassan, but we have earned the love of people in Mandya and across the region. My parents have contested and won from outside Hassan. It is about dedication to work.”

Nikhil also lashed out at the BJP and accused them of resorting to tactics like income-tax raids to derail his campaign. On comments made about Sumalatha by his own party members, he said that he did not support them. “I am against personal attacks against anyone including Sumalatha. I want polls to be held in a dignified manner,” he said. 

Nikhil said that he was aware of a feeling of anti-incumbency against some JD(S) legislators, leading him to bypass them and approach the people directly. On Congress leaders supporting Sumalatha, Nikhil said that loyal Congressmen were not part of this group. 

In all the drama surrounding the fight for Mandya, Nikhil said he was hurt by the rift between him and Abhishek Ambareesh. The duo, once friends, have been having some difficulty marred by personal attacks, which Nikhil feels could be permanent.

I-T sleuths raid Nikhil’s hotel room, aide’s house

MYSURU: Income tax sleuths raided the residence of Congress leader M S Atmananda in Mandya on Wednesday. The officials questioned the Congress leader and his family members about the source of their income. Sources said Rs 10 lakh cash and documents were seized. Atmananda has been given the responsibility to work on Nikhil’s campaign. So, as news about the raid spread, Atmananda’s supporters protested outside his house condemning the raid. Meanwhile, IT officials also carried out a search at a private hotel were JD(S) candidate Nikhil Kumaraswamy was staying. The officers visited the hotel and also searched other rooms were his supporters were staying.  The team of 25 officers conducted the raid. Sources said that the authorities went empty hand as Nikhil was campaigning in Pandavapura taluk.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nikhil Kumaraswamy Mandya Lok Sabha constituency Sumalatha Ambareesh Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The AICC chief, along with the state leaders including former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Ramesh Chennithala, came out in an open vehicle after Gandhi completed the nomination procedures at the district collectorate at Kalpetta. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Rahul Gandhi begins roadshow in Wayanad after filing nomination
Writer Ashwin Sanghi (Photo | EPS)
Book Talk | I am not a great writer but a decent rewriter, says Ashwin Sanghi
Gallery
SRH players Yusuf Pathan and Mohammad Nabi celebrate their victory over Delhi Capitals during the IPL 2019 match at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday April 4 2019. | (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad maintain domination, steamroll Delhi Capitals by five wickets
Some prisoners have disagreed to leave the tropical jail on Mexico's Maria Islands -- a Pacific archipelago eight hours by boat from the mainland. The country's new government has decided to close it more than a century after its establishment. IN PIC: Th
A prison of 'luxury': Here, inmates love captivity, hate 'freedom'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp