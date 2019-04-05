Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka slams Congress undertrial poll promise

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP leader R Ashoka on Thursday accused the Congress of helping anti-national forces by promising to change the rules on undertrials being housed in prisons. The Congress, in its manifesto, promises a cap of three months in prison for undertrials if their maximum punishment is up to 3 years if convicted and 6 months for those facing punishment of 3-7 years if convicted.

“If someone chants ‘Pakistan Zindabad,’ or indulges in acts against the nation they cannot be sufficiently penalized if the IPC act is amended,” Ashoka said, adding that the Congress had promised an amendment to the Indian Penal Code, keeping their voter base in mind. Ashoka said, “Congress, with more than a 100-year-old history is not concerned about national interest.”