Mental Healthcare Act: Karnataka High Court asks state to give status report

Petitioners had urged the court to issue directions to the state to notify the State Mental Health Care Rules and set up Special Courts under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.

Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Acting on a public interest litigation petition, the Karnataka High Court on Friday directed the state government to submit a status report with regard to the effective implementation of the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act and Mental Healthcare Act. Hearing the petition filed by Chandrashekar Puttappa from Mandya district and two others, the division bench of Acting Chief Justice L Narayana Swamy and Justice PS Dinesh Kumar issued the directions.

Petitioners had contended that no provision has been made for the constitution of half-way homes, sheltered accommodation, home-based rehabilitation, child mental health care services etc., as required under Section 18 of Mental Health Care Act. “Therefore, senior citizens and the public at large have faced problems in accessing mental health care facilities and essential medicines,” they said.

Petitioners have urged the court to issue directions to the state to notify the State Mental Health Care Rules and set up Special Courts under Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act.  Two of the petitioners also wish to be appointed guardians for their adult siblings afflicted with schizophrenia. However, inaction of the state regarding the notification of the rules prevents them from becoming guardians of their adult siblings, the duo alleged.

