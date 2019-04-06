Will Congress-JD(S) coalition’s joint manifesto in Karnataka see light of day?

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Plans by the Congress and JD(S) to come out with a joint manifesto ahead of the Lok Sabha elections seem to be going the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) way and might not see thelight of day.Sources in the Congress said that the coalition partners are unlikely to come out with the joint manifesto that they were planning just a few days ago.

“It was discussed during a meeting attended by senior leaders from the Congress and the JD(S). However, it is unlikely tomaterialise as leaders are not showing any interest in the joint manifesto, especially after differences among the coalition partners are coming out in the open during campaigning in many places,” sources said.

Congress says it doesn’t make sense for the national party to have a separate manifesto, while some JD(S) leaders said they are working on it. The Common Minimum Programme for the coalition government was not made public even 10 months after the formation of the government. They had initially planned to announce the CMP within a few weeks after the government was formed.