Eshwarappa files complaint over death threat

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Days after he issued a statement saying BJP does not issue tickets to Muslims in Karnataka as people from the community do not trust the party, BJP leader K S Eshwarappa received a death threat over the statement and has lodged a complaint regarding the matter.

He met Superintendent of Police Ashwini M at her office on Sunday and gave a written complaint to the SP. In the complaint, Eshwarappa stated that he has been touring various parts of the state to campaign for BJP candidates. While he was heading to Shivamogga after campaigning in Bagalkot on Friday evening, a man called him up and spoke to him in Kannada. He said the man spoke about Eshwarappa’s comment regarding the tickets to Muslims and chided him. The former DyCM asked police to give him protection and nab the person. He also sent the copies of the complaint to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and Home Minister M B Patil.

The SP said the complaint has been received and investigation is on. “As far as security is concerned, the intelligence department will take a call as he travels across the state,” the SP added.

Recently, while speaking at Koppal, Eshwarappa had said, “The Congress has made Muslims a vote bank and are not issuing tickets to them. Muslims are understanding the fact. But, BJP will not give tickets to Muslims as they don’t trust us. We will consider issuing tickets if Muslims start trusting us,” he had said.