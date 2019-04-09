Home States Karnataka

Arms surrender exemption: Jumbo death in Karnataka raises concern

Poll code requires entire state, except Kodagu, to give up weapons.

Image of an elephant used for representational purpose only.

Image of an elephant used for representational purpose only. (Photo| Muthiah Murugappan)

By Meera Bhardwaj
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  With Kodagu district being exempted from ‘surrender of arms and ammunition’ even during election time, the killing of a rescued elephant in Virajpete taluk has sent shock waves among local residents. The model code of conduct necessitates the surrender of arms to the local police in the entire state except Kodagu.With Chikkamagaluru, Mangaluru and Bengaluru having the highest number of licensed gun holders, the process of surrender during elections has been slow, laborious and even absent, as some have applied for exemption. 

Police officials said, “The problem districts are Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu, where people who own coffee estates have guns for crop protection or self defence. This has often been misused. In Kodagu district alone, some 25,000 people possess arms and ammunition (with this concession granted under the Constitution). Out of this, only 6,000 non-Kodavas are licensed holders. Why do people need arms is the moot question. It has often been used for taking revenge or for hunting wildlife. Why the concession when it is being misused to settle scores?”

If the forest department wants the police to pursue this case seriously, locals say this is an aberration and an isolated incident. However, forest officials say even in a previous case, police did not arrest the shooter. They have instructed the district forest official to pursue the Virajpete case with the police. 

In Karnataka there is no proper record of arms and ammunition. Officials say too many licenses have been given, which is not necessary in a peaceful scenario. Further, surveys by police have shown that very little has been used for self defence or sports.Col Muthanna, Coorg Wildlife Society said, “This is a sensitive issue and concession has been given to Kodavas. We are not disruptive and such incidents of shooting is negligible. We are not looking at the actual problem in Kodagu with the rising conflict situation.” 

Activist Veeeresh added, “Forest and police have failed to seize or control usage of weapons during election time. Otherwise, the case may be of an illegal gun meant for use against police and forest departments. If action is not taken soon, the situation will escalate and help criminals in using weapons illegally.”

