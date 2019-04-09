Selfie with PM Modi? It’s possible in Mysuru today

By Express News Service

CHITRADURGA/MYSURU: The state BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that massive crowds greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he resumes his campaign in Karnataka with two back-to-back rallies in Mysuru and Chitradurga on Tuesday. From a massive crowd of 2 lakh workers, expected to welcome Modi to Chitradurga, to a selfie zone in Mysuru, workers are going all out to ensure his rallies, so close to polling, are successful. MLA SA Ramdas who inspected the preparations for the convention in Mysuru, told media, “A dedicated selfie zone is being made near the dais to enable youths who crave for a selfie with the PM.”

In Chitradurga, nearly two lakh people, from Chitradurga, Davangere, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Ballari constituencies are expected to attend the rally. According to local BJP leaders, Modi’s rally is likely to help the BJP to counter former PM HD Deve Gowda’s influence on Vokkaliga voters in the constituency. Gowda, who is contesting from the neighbouring Tumkur LS seat, is likely to have some influence on sizable number of Vokkaliga voters in Chitradurga.

MLA GH Thippareddy said 45,000 chairs have been put at the main programme venue. However, BJP office-bearers are claiming that around 2 to 3 lakh workers will assemble. Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Arun M said the PM is scheduled to land at DRDO airport at Kudhapura in a special aircraft at 1.50 pm and will address the rally at the Chitradurga District Stadium at 2.35 pm.

He will leave for Mysuru by 4 pm and address his second rally in the state at the Maharaja’s College grounds. BJP city unit president Manjunath told TNIE that they were expecting over one lakh people from Mysuru- Kodagu and Chamarajanagar parliamentary constituencies.Meanwhile, the highlight will be that many new voters will stand on either side of the road where the Prime Minister will pass through in the city.