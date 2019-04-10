Home States Karnataka

I am no lady: Driver stuns checkpost staff in Karnataka

Security personnel at Hiregutti check-post near Ankola were surprised to see Nilkod Shankar Hedgea Yakshagana artiste as a lone ‘lady’ in heavy makeup.

Published: 10th April 2019 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

It took the staff some time to recognise the Yakshagana artiste in his car

It took the staff some time to recognise the Yakshagana artiste in his car

By Amit S Upadhye
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Security personnel at a check-post near Ankola were in for a surprise when the driver of a vehicle lowered the window glass. They were stunned to see the lone ‘lady’ in heavy makeup.

It took them sometime and explanation from the person to realise that it was a man – Nilkod Shankar Hedge, a Yakshagana artiste of Uttara Kannada district. The incident was reported at Hiregutti check-post on the night of Ugadi.

Around midnight, Hegde was heading to Ankola after finishing a Yakshagana play in Kumta. As it was late, he decided to drive in the same attire, without even removing his make-up.

Speaking to TNIE, Hegde recalled the checking incident, he said, “They asked me, madam where are you going? When I said, I am not madam, I am sir, they were even surprised. The main officer at the check-post was not from Karnataka and he was the most surprised.”

