I-T raids on BJP candidate's supporters at hotel in Karnataka's Ballari

By Express News Service

BALLARI: I-T sleuths who arrived from Bengaluru raided a prestigious hotel in the city where the BJP candidate's supporters were staying. The raid which began late at night, went on till the early hours of Wednesday.

According to party sources, the officials searched all rooms of the BJP supporters on suspicions of storage of illegal cash meant for distributing among the voters.

The six members team of officials did not allow any person inside until their search operation was over.

The IT sleuths also raided the house of former MLA and Congress leader Anil Lad. Lad who spoke to the reporters in the morning confirmed that his house was also raided.

He said that he had just arrived from Bengaluru for the party workers meeting and that the IT officials landed at his place and said that they have information of money being kept there and gave him a notice.

"They were a team of ten persons and comprised of both local IT officials as well as those who had arrived from Bengaluru," he said.

He blamed his opponents of furnishing false information about him.