Home States Karnataka

I-T raids on BJP candidate's supporters at hotel in Karnataka's Ballari

According to party sources, the officials searched all rooms of the BJP supporters on suspicions of storage of illegal cash meant for distributing among the voters. 

Published: 10th April 2019 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2019 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

BALLARI: I-T sleuths who arrived from Bengaluru raided a prestigious hotel in the city where the BJP candidate's supporters were staying. The raid which began late at night, went on till the early hours of Wednesday. 

According to party sources, the officials searched all rooms of the BJP supporters on suspicions of storage of illegal cash meant for distributing among the voters. 

The six members team of officials did not allow any person inside until their search operation was over. 

The IT sleuths also raided the house of former MLA and Congress leader Anil Lad. Lad who spoke to the reporters in the morning confirmed that his house was also raided.

He said that he had just arrived from Bengaluru for the party workers meeting and that the IT officials landed at his place and said that they have information of money being kept there and gave him a notice.

"They were a team of ten persons and comprised of both local IT officials as well as those who had arrived from Bengaluru," he said.

He blamed his opponents of furnishing false information about him.

Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income tax raid BJP supporters Ballari hotel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Union Minister Arun Shourie (File Photo)
Arun Shourie on Rafale deal after SC dismisses says will examine 'stolen' papers
Sikkim Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections 2019: Here's all you need to know
Gallery
Check out these 'second-time' coincidences about Rajini's Darbar that will blow your mind.
These coincidences about Rajini's Darbar will blow your mind for a 'second'
With just a few days away from the Lok Sabha elections 2019, check out the list of candidates who will be fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Here are the candidates fighting under Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp