JDS-Congress ties coalition of the unwilling: PM Modi in Karnataka rally

By Express News Service

MYSURU/CHITRADURGA: Flying a sortie into Mysuru on Tuesday for a ‘surgical strike’ of his own, Prime Minister Narendra Modi rained down some rockets at the Congress-JDS alliance, exactly at a flank it has left exposed, where its troops are in some disarray. Hitting at the core of the rebellion in the Congress, Modi used his rally to cast doubt on the very viability of the alliance, while praising independent candidate Sumalatha.

FOLLOW OUR ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

With just 10 days to go to the polls, the coalition partners in Karnataka are yet to strike a balance and present a picture of unity. And the mutually competitive politics of southern Karnataka is where this is at its starkest.

Modi used this angle to take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. He wanted to know why Rahul didn’t choose Karnataka to contest from, and gave the answer himself. “He was trying, was looking for a safe seat in Karnataka, but he was aware of the public mood and also had doubts about JDS,” Modi said.

Addressing a gathering of party workers at Maharaja’s College ground in Mysuru, Modi said, “Their argument is such that it cannot be believed. They talk about fighting from the South. If they wanted to do that, in Karnataka their own government is there, they could have fought from here — from Mysuru, Chamarajanagar or any other place,” he said.

He said there was a thinking that since Deve Gowda was “backstabbed” and removed as Prime Minister in 1996 by “Madam Soniaji, Deve Gowda may take revenge through Madam Soniaji’s son. And Rahul eventually decided to take the plunge from God’s own country.”

Charming party workers with his opening line in Kannada, “Nimma Chowkidar Narendra Modiya namaskaragalu”, Modi played to the gallery. He made a special mention of independent candidate Sumalatha. “Both Sumalatha and her husband Ambareesh have contributed to the language and culture of the state. We should strengthen Sumalatha.”