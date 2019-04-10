‘Missing’ son appears before Karnataka High Court, asks to be left alone

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple’s search for their 33-year-old son, whom they alleged had gone missing and was being kept against his will in Kerala, ended on a surprising note on Tuesday after the son himself appeared in front of the Karnataka High Court. He said that he had left of his own accord and wished to stay away from his parents.

Senthil Kumar, the son, had left his parents’ home ten years ago, as he was allegedly being tortured by them. His parents, Balamma and Mani, however, believed that he was missing and had approached the High Court, seeking directions to the police to look for their son.

Senthil was in the 8th semester of an engineering course when he decided to drop out and disappear. In their petition, which was being heard by division bench of Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice Dr HB Prabhakara Sastry, the couple had accused a man named Krishnappa of having taken their son to Kerala where he was detained.

Admitting the case, the court had directed the police to launch a search for their son while strictly instructing the police not to ask the couple for any money as they were not financially strong. However, Senthil’s sister and the parents alleged that inspite of the court’s instructions, they were still asked to pay Rs. 3,000 and were threatened by the police not to reveal the same to the High Court. Interestingly, after hearing about the case, Senthil chose to appear himself before the court and said that he had left his course and was employed at a hotel in Gandhi Nagar in Bengaluru.

Senthil said that he was unable to bear the ill-treatment and torture meted out by his parents and as a result, had left his home.After listening to his statement, the court dismissed the petition filed by the parents. However, Senthil was given more than 30 minutes to reconcile with his parents, which he refused to agree to.Senthil informed the high court that he wanted to continue living independently, after which the court directed the police to escort him home safely.

Police officials suspended

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West Division, Ravi D Channannavar on Tuesday appeared before the High Court and informed that he had suspended two police personnel, including an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) attached to Cottonpet Police Station for allegedly taking money from the couple. Channannavar informed the court that ASI KT Govindappa and Constable Monnappa, from Cottonpet Police Station, were kept under suspension and that an inquiry entrusted to an Assistant Commissioner of Police level officer was ordered.

Family identifies another constable

Senthil Kumar’s sister, identified another constable, named Fakirappa, who, accompanied by constable Monnappa, had visited their parent’s house and threatened them against informing the court about the money they had paid to ASI Govindappa. While appreciating DCP Channannavar’s action in suspending the accused officials, the court asked him to take action against Fakirappa as well observing that it was very unfortunate that the police had taken money from the petitioners despite being asked not to.