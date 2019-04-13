Home States Karnataka

PM Modi trains his guns on Gowda family in Karnataka

Earlier, CM HD Kumaraswamy said that he was misquoted when he said that those who cannot afford two meals a day join the forces.

Published: 13th April 2019 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | PTI)

By Pramodkumar Vaidya and Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

GANGAVATI(KOPPAL): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took serious exception to the recent alleged remarks of CM HD Kumaraswamy regarding the men in uniform and asked him to “Doob Maro” (drown). Kumaraswamy had courted controversy when he reportedly said those who cannot afford two meals a day join the forces. He had later clarified that he was misquoted and what he meant was that people from rich families do not join the armed forces. 

Modi attacked former PM HD Deve Gowda and his family. He used Kumaraswamy’s remark to hammer the JD(S) leader and said that soldiers who guard the nation in extreme conditions and sacrifice their lives should not be insulted, and no one should tolerate it.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

“What kind of thinking is this, Kumaraswamyji? It is because of such thinking that he cannot respect the armed forces. Moreover, those who are born with silver spoons in their mouth and enjoy power for three generations cannot understand the sacrifice of the security forces,” he said.

Lashing out at PWD minister HD Revanna for his comment on quitting politics if Modi comes to power again, the PM said, “Prior to the 2014 election, his father HD Deve Gowda had also said the same thing. Did he quit the politics? Instead of that, each member of his family is now joining politics.”

