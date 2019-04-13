Rahul Gandhi says Lok Sabha polls are a battle between love and hate

G Subhash Chandra By

CHITRADURGA: The 2019 general election is an ideological battle between the BJP and the Congress, said AICC president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, adding that love, truth and brotherhood would triumph over hate, false statements and hegemony.

Addressing a massive gathering at the government science college grounds here, Rahul said, unlike Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, the party wouldn't make any false assurances to the public. Instead, Nyay, which is a meticulously planned programme aimed at elevating the poor would be implemented.

Under the programme, each family would get Rs 6000 per month, Rs 72000 per year and Rs 3.60 lakh for five years without burdening the economy. The programme has been designed after sufficient research by renowned economists, he said.

During his speech, Rahul reiterated that the money given to the beneficiaries of the Nyay scheme would be credited directly to the accounts of the women of the family and 25 crore poor families of the country would be benefited by the programme.

Claiming that he is not the 'chowkidar' of the country and wouldn't lie, Rahul said that he would listen from the heart and all the programmes promised by him could be easily implemented without damaging

the economy.

Taking a dig at Anil Ambani, the Congress president said, "Even though Anil Ambani became a defaulter after obtaining Rs 3 lakh crore loan, he is allowed to move freely across the world like Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi and Lalit Modi, but if a poor farmer becomes a defaulter, he would be sent behind bars. This faulty law needs to be changed."

Rahul assured that no farmer would be put behind bars if he became a defaulter. Instead, they would be supported with special programmes like increasing the minimum support prices for agricultural produce, drip irrigation schemes, new technologies in the agricultural sector and other measures to make farmers self-reliant.

Rahul said if the Congress came to power, it would deliver a separate agricultural budget to develop

the farming sector, which is in dire straits.