Home States Karnataka

War room orders or committee decisions: Parties in Karnataka sharpen focus

While former CM Siddaramaiah began campaigning in Mandya, a slew of star campaigners for BJPhas been strategically have been given bastion seats to hold rallies.

Published: 13th April 2019 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2019 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flag, Congress flag

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With barely a week left for polling in 14 out of 28 seats in Karnataka, the BJP and the JD(S)-Congress combine are sharpening their focus on problem areas. As the battle heats up, co-ordination committee chief Siddaramaiah began his campaign in the hotbed of infighting, Mandya, on Friday followed by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi campaigning for Nikhil on Saturday. The BJP is not far behind. A slew of star campaigners for the party has been strategically given bastion seats to hold rallies with an aim of swaying votes in BJP’s favour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to make a speech at Chikkodi- a seat that the BJP is attempting to vest from the Congress, and Bagalkot- where the saffron party is facing a tough time retaining its foothold. BJP chief  Amit Shah will hold road shows and rallies in Tumakuru and Hassan that have turned into seats of prestige for the JD(S) with HD Deve Gowda and Prajwal Revanna contesting respectively. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath is scheduled to address a rally in Mallikarjun Kharge’s bastion- Kalaburagi.

Advising the BJP, is a  45-member campaign committee led by R Ashok- who refers to it as a war room. “We have 34 teams of minimum 10 members in each constituency with specific jobs. social media, legal, CAs, logistics, campaign management, advertising, hospitality, trend etc,” said R Ashok, Convenor, Election Campaign Committee. Amit Shah’s handpicked team of professionals through the Association of Brilliant Minds continue to operate with a small team in Karnataka. “Daily reports are sent to national and state leadership. Trends, campaign impacts, feedback from rallies, airtime, advertising impacts, grassroots feedback to online and offline campaigns and recommendations are made,” said a BJP office-bearer.

The Congress, however, doesn’t have a war room at the state level but has a campaign panel headed by HK Patil. Delhi-based teams of party workers, data experts, analysts, tech-savvy volunteers are instead steering the campaign for the Congress. “All strategies are being worked up by a team led by AICC in Delhi. There isn’t a war room in Bengaluru but we have appointed a KPCC office-bearer as in-charge and another senior leader as an observer in each of the 28 seats,” said a KPCC office-bearer. The AICC has hired psephologists, data analysts, media observers and surveyors.

Incidentally, social media is the only decentralised component for all three parties this election. The BJP is banking on the NaMo App to keep its core voters glued in. The Congress has now collaborated with the social media team of the JD(S) to launch joint campaigns.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

BJP

  • Three-tiered structure
  • State team
  • Parliamentary constituency team
  • Assembly constituency team
  • 20 members in each team
  • 1 convenor
  • 2-4 co-convenors
  • Executive members
  • Active volunteers
  • 25-27 hired professionals
  • Platforms: Modi App, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram

Congress

  • Core team of 15-20 people working out of Bengaluru
  • Content export from New Delhi central team
  • District-wise teams on a need basis only
  • 4-5 hired professionals
  • Platforms: WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram

JD(S)

  • Core team of 25 volunteers
  • 3-5 hired professionals
  • Smaller teams in Mandya and Hassan
  • Volunteer presence in 14-15 districts
  • Platforms: WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube
Stay up to date on all the latest Karnataka news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India elections General elections 2019 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha elections Karnataka political party campaigning

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Hyderabad resident on father's name missing from voter's list
India Elections 2019: Andhra Pradesh witnesses clashes between TDP and YSRC activists
Gallery
Eyeing another stint in power, the BJP made a string of promises, including expeditious construction of a Ram temple, a firm hand in dealing with terrorism and doubling farmers income in the next three years.
Lok Sabha elections 2019: Check out the salient points of BJP's manifesto
Have a look at Naveen Patnaik's candidates as his BJD looks to retain its upper hand in Odisha politics.
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Ruling BJD announces candidates to all seats but Cuttack in Odisha
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp