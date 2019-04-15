Karnataka state board declares PUC II results: Check out your scores here

Home States Karnataka

Students can access their Class 12 results by visiting www.pue.kar.nic.in from 12 noon onwards.

Published: 15th April 2019 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2019 01:20 PM

Student of Vidya Mandir Ind. Pre University College Divya K stood second in the Science stream. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state department of Pre University Education has recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.73.

The results for the examinations held between March 1 to 18 have been announced on Monday. 

Click on the link below to check your results: 
www.karresults.nic.in

This year the result has increased by 3%. In 2018 Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 59.56 in the second Pre-University (PU) examinations. 

The results were announced on Monday by C Shikha, Director of Pre-University department and SR Umashankar principal secretary of the primary and secondary education department.

A total of 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. Udupi district tops the state with overall pass percentage of 92.20.

Like every year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 68.24% against 55.29% of boys. 

The pass percentage of rural colleges is more than that of urban colleges (62.88.% against 61.38% respectively).

