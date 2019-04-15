Karnataka state board declares PUC II results: Check out your scores here

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka state department of Pre University Education has recorded an overall pass percentage of 61.73.

The results for the examinations held between March 1 to 18 have been announced on Monday.

www.karresults.nic.in

This year the result has increased by 3%. In 2018 Karnataka recorded an overall pass percentage of 59.56 in the second Pre-University (PU) examinations.

The results were announced on Monday by C Shikha, Director of Pre-University department and SR Umashankar principal secretary of the primary and secondary education department.

A total of 6 lakh candidates appeared for the exams. Udupi district tops the state with overall pass percentage of 92.20.

Like every year, girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 68.24% against 55.29% of boys.

The pass percentage of rural colleges is more than that of urban colleges (62.88.% against 61.38% respectively).